    Raymond Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,222.15 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,222.15 crore in June 2023 up 2.43% from Rs. 1,193.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.19 crore in June 2023 down 30.12% from Rs. 61.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.67 crore in June 2023 down 2.85% from Rs. 184.94 crore in June 2022.

    Raymond EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.28 in June 2022.

    Raymond shares closed at 1,972.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.26% returns over the last 6 months and 111.65% over the last 12 months.

    Raymond
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,222.151,515.841,193.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,222.151,515.841,193.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials280.17187.51163.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods289.24381.48383.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-74.80-50.48-199.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost164.22148.79133.57
    Depreciation41.2442.6239.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses443.68585.46549.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.40220.46122.63
    Other Income60.0346.8222.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.43267.28145.52
    Interest71.5557.1851.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.88210.1093.73
    Exceptional Items-9.19-91.63--
    P/L Before Tax57.69118.4793.73
    Tax14.50-35.1231.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.19153.5961.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.19153.5961.81
    Equity Share Capital66.5766.5766.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4923.079.28
    Diluted EPS6.4923.079.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4923.079.28
    Diluted EPS6.4923.079.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

