 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raymond Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,193.10 crore, up 184.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,193.10 crore in June 2022 up 184.83% from Rs. 418.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.81 crore in June 2022 up 36.99% from Rs. 45.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.94 crore in June 2022 up 2992.64% from Rs. 5.98 crore in June 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.78 in June 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 966.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 118.00% over the last 12 months.

Raymond
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,193.10 1,426.15 418.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,193.10 1,426.15 418.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 163.69 198.38 93.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 383.46 349.36 105.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -199.34 -92.05 -172.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.57 144.90 101.33
Depreciation 39.42 39.20 28.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 549.67 591.16 317.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.63 195.20 -55.53
Other Income 22.89 64.39 32.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.52 259.59 -22.78
Interest 51.79 50.01 35.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.73 209.58 -58.57
Exceptional Items -- -784.22 102.43
P/L Before Tax 93.73 -574.64 43.86
Tax 31.92 -142.23 -1.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.81 -432.41 45.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.81 -432.41 45.12
Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.28 -64.95 6.78
Diluted EPS 9.28 -64.95 6.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.28 -64.95 6.78
Diluted EPS 9.28 -64.95 6.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Raymond #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.