Raymond Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 685.42 crore, up 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 685.42 crore in June 2019 up 12.62% from Rs. 608.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.23 crore in June 2019 down 67.39% from Rs. 13.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.40 crore in June 2019 up 12.74% from Rs. 49.14 crore in June 2018.

Raymond shares closed at 657.95 on July 31, 2019 (NSE)