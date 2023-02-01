 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,550.95 crore, up 40.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,550.95 crore in December 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 1,101.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2022 down 42.78% from Rs. 144.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.22 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 292.60 crore in December 2021.

Raymond
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,550.95 1,519.68 1,101.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,550.95 1,519.68 1,101.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.90 189.10 171.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 356.17 538.14 232.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.81 -169.30 -13.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.11 141.36 111.87
Depreciation 38.66 38.42 28.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 597.76 573.70 421.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.54 208.26 149.51
Other Income 37.02 26.88 114.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 242.56 235.14 263.98
Interest 62.42 57.02 38.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.14 178.12 225.73
Exceptional Items -0.85 -8.69 -1.58
P/L Before Tax 179.29 169.43 224.15
Tax 96.59 57.05 79.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.70 112.38 144.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.70 112.38 144.53
Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.42 16.88 21.71
Diluted EPS 12.42 16.88 21.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.42 16.88 21.71
Diluted EPS 12.42 16.88 21.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited