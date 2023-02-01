English
    Raymond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,550.95 crore, up 40.78% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,550.95 crore in December 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 1,101.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2022 down 42.78% from Rs. 144.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.22 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 292.60 crore in December 2021.

    Raymond
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,550.951,519.681,101.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,550.951,519.681,101.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials198.90189.10171.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods356.17538.14232.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.81-169.30-13.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost146.11141.36111.87
    Depreciation38.6638.4228.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses597.76573.70421.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.54208.26149.51
    Other Income37.0226.88114.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.56235.14263.98
    Interest62.4257.0238.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax180.14178.12225.73
    Exceptional Items-0.85-8.69-1.58
    P/L Before Tax179.29169.43224.15
    Tax96.5957.0579.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.70112.38144.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.70112.38144.53
    Equity Share Capital66.5766.5766.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4216.8821.71
    Diluted EPS12.4216.8821.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.4216.8821.71
    Diluted EPS12.4216.8821.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
