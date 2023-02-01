Raymond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,550.95 crore, up 40.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,550.95 crore in December 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 1,101.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.70 crore in December 2022 down 42.78% from Rs. 144.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.22 crore in December 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 292.60 crore in December 2021.

Raymond EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.71 in December 2021.

