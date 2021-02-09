Raymond Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 681.53 crore, down 26.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.53 crore in December 2020 down 26.97% from Rs. 933.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2020 down 76.04% from Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.43 crore in December 2020 down 36.27% from Rs. 141.90 crore in December 2019.

Raymond EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.34 in December 2019.

Raymond shares closed at 344.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)