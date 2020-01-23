Raymond Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 933.21 crore, up 6.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 933.21 crore in December 2019 up 6.03% from Rs. 880.17 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2019 up 24.54% from Rs. 26.57 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.90 crore in December 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 121.12 crore in December 2018.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.33 in December 2018.

Raymond shares closed at 673.20 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.88% returns over the last 6 months and -17.18% over the last 12 months.