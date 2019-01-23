Raymond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 880.17 crore, up 11.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.17 crore in December 2018 up 11.47% from Rs. 789.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.57 crore in December 2018 up 28.23% from Rs. 20.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.12 crore in December 2018 up 29.57% from Rs. 93.48 crore in December 2017.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.38 in December 2017.

Raymond shares closed at 812.85 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -26.27% over the last 12 months.