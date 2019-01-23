App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raymond Q3 profit up 30% to Rs 40 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Diversified Raymond Group on Wednesday reported an increase of 30 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 39.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.71 crore in October-December period a year ago, Raymond said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the reported period stood at Rs 1,705.68 crore, registering an increase of 12.69 percent from the December quarter of 2017-18.

Raymond's total expenses were at Rs 1,639.03 crore as against Rs 1,471.38 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the textile segment stood at Rs 847.73 crore, up 10.32 percent from Rs 768.38 crore earlier.

Revenue from shirting was at 159.25 crore as against Rs 149.34 crore in October-December 2017-18.

While apparel segment was up 19.62 percent to Rs 396.94 crore, garmenting saw a revenue of Rs 184.66 crore, a rise of 13.65 percent from the year-ago period.

The company's tools & hardware segment reported a revenue of Rs 99.94 crore in the reported quarter. Auto Components' revenue was at Rs 64.04 crore.

Shares of Raymond were trading at Rs 820.45 per scrip on BSE, up 0.90 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 02:46 pm

