 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raymond Q3 profit down 4.4% to Rs 97 crore; income up 17.6% to Rs 2,168 crore

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 101.07 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Raymond

Raymond Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 4.42 percent in its December quarter net profit at Rs 96.60 crore, mainly on account of a one-time tax hit.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 101.07 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.61 percent to Rs 2,168.16 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,843.39 crore in the year-ago period.

According to Raymond, it has recorded the "highest-ever revenues in a quarter".