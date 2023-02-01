English
    Raymond Q3 profit down 4.4% to Rs 97 crore; income up 17.6% to Rs 2,168 crore

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 101.07 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST
    Raymond Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 4.42 percent in its December quarter net profit at Rs 96.60 crore, mainly on account of a one-time tax hit.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 101.07 crore during the October-December period of the previous fiscal, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

    Its revenue from operations rose 17.61 percent to Rs 2,168.16 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,843.39 crore in the year-ago period.

    According to Raymond, it has recorded the "highest-ever revenues in a quarter".