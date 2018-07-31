Raymond posts Q1 profit at Rs 1.9 cr on strong operational performance

Textile company Raymond has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 1.9 crore for the quarter ended June against loss of Rs 5.9 crore in same period last year, driven by strong operational performance.

Revenue during the quarter increased 4.5 percent to Rs 1,251 crore compared to Rs 1,197 crore reported in corresponding period last year.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 79.2 percent YoY to Rs 68.8 crore and margin increased 230 basis points to 5.5 percent in Q1 due to stable raw material cost (up 1 percent) and lower other expenses (down 3 percent).

Finance cost for the quarter jumped 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 52.56 crore in June quarter.

At 15:02 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 836.50, down Rs 14.60, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.