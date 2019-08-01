App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raymond posts Q1 net loss of Rs 12.20 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.92 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Raymond said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Diversified Raymond Ltd on August 1 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.20 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.

However, net sales rose 14.74 per cent to Rs 1,435.12 crore as against Rs 1,250.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Close

"We have delivered a healthy top line growth in a moderate quarter witnessing sluggish market conditions, subdued consumer sentiment and liquidity crunch impacting our trade channel," Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said.

Total expenses was at Rs 1,480.51 crore as against Rs 1,281.01 crore earlier, up 15.57 per cent.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 638.10 on BSE, down 3.02 per cent.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Business #Raymond Ltd #Results

