Raymond Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,168.24 crore, up 39.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,168.24 crore in September 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 1,551.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.86 crore in September 2022 up 198.27% from Rs. 53.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.57 crore in September 2022 up 68.02% from Rs. 212.81 crore in September 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 23.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.00 in September 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 1,174.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.72% returns over the last 6 months and 134.47% over the last 12 months.