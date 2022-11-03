 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,168.24 crore, up 39.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,168.24 crore in September 2022 up 39.77% from Rs. 1,551.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.86 crore in September 2022 up 198.27% from Rs. 53.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 357.57 crore in September 2022 up 68.02% from Rs. 212.81 crore in September 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 23.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.00 in September 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 1,174.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.72% returns over the last 6 months and 134.47% over the last 12 months.

Raymond
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,168.24 1,728.14 1,551.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,168.24 1,728.14 1,551.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 460.85 387.30 320.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 587.72 415.95 288.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -237.95 -240.38 71.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 255.51 242.61 212.37
Depreciation 57.50 58.40 60.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 767.15 714.18 477.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.46 150.08 120.78
Other Income 22.61 26.26 31.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 300.07 176.34 152.72
Interest 63.40 59.13 58.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 236.67 117.21 94.62
Exceptional Items -9.58 -- -7.97
P/L Before Tax 227.09 117.21 86.65
Tax 70.87 36.52 29.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.22 80.69 57.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.22 80.69 57.30
Minority Interest -3.09 -1.03 -2.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.73 1.24 -1.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 158.86 80.90 53.26
Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.86 12.15 8.00
Diluted EPS 23.86 12.15 8.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.86 12.15 8.00
Diluted EPS 23.86 12.15 8.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Raymond #Results #Textiles - Woollen & Worsted
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
