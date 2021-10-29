Raymond Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,551.32 crore, up 130.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,551.32 crore in September 2021 up 130.09% from Rs. 674.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.26 crore in September 2021 up 138.99% from Rs. 136.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.81 crore in September 2021 up 510.75% from Rs. 51.81 crore in September 2020.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.97 in September 2020.

Raymond shares closed at 454.20 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.58% returns over the last 6 months and 63.41% over the last 12 months.