Raymond Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 674.21 crore, down 64.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 674.21 crore in September 2020 down 64.2% from Rs. 1,883.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.59 crore in September 2020 down 262.68% from Rs. 83.96 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.81 crore in September 2020 down 121.89% from Rs. 236.63 crore in September 2019.

Raymond shares closed at 286.50 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -61.73% over the last 12 months.