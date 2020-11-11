Raymond Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 674.21 crore, down 64.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:
Net Sales at Rs 674.21 crore in September 2020 down 64.2% from Rs. 1,883.17 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.59 crore in September 2020 down 262.68% from Rs. 83.96 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.81 crore in September 2020 down 121.89% from Rs. 236.63 crore in September 2019.
Raymond shares closed at 286.50 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.42% returns over the last 6 months and -61.73% over the last 12 months.
|Raymond
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|674.21
|163.16
|1,883.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|674.21
|163.16
|1,883.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.39
|54.03
|317.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|62.70
|0.72
|659.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|167.54
|23.53
|-97.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|154.45
|170.80
|264.42
|Depreciation
|83.00
|84.06
|85.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|243.07
|139.13
|532.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-192.94
|-309.11
|121.08
|Other Income
|58.13
|58.42
|29.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-134.81
|-250.69
|150.68
|Interest
|75.20
|71.60
|78.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-210.01
|-322.29
|71.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-210.01
|-322.29
|71.70
|Tax
|-80.16
|-101.40
|-10.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-129.85
|-220.89
|82.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-129.85
|-220.89
|82.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|5.45
|-2.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-6.74
|-26.71
|3.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-136.59
|-242.15
|83.96
|Equity Share Capital
|66.57
|66.57
|61.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.97
|-36.40
|13.68
|Diluted EPS
|-19.97
|-36.40
|13.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.97
|-36.40
|13.68
|Diluted EPS
|-19.97
|-36.40
|13.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm