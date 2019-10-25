Raymond Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,883.17 crore, up 1.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,883.17 crore in September 2019 up 1.92% from Rs. 1,847.75 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.96 crore in September 2019 up 33.5% from Rs. 62.89 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.63 crore in September 2019 up 10.37% from Rs. 214.39 crore in September 2018.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 13.68 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.25 in September 2018.

Raymond shares closed at 601.75 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.43% over the last 12 months.