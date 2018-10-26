Raymond Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,847.75 crore, Up 15.81% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are: Net Sales at Rs 1,847.75 crore in September 2018 Up 15.81% from Rs. 1,595.45 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.89 crore in September 2018 Up 4.92% from Rs. 59.94 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.39 crore in September 2018 Up 35.49% from Rs. 158.23 crore in September 2017. Raymond EPS has Increased to Rs. 10.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.76 in September 2017. Raymond shares closed at 618.30 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.40% returns over the last 6 months and -30.30% over the last 12 months. Raymond Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,847.75 1,250.66 1,595.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,847.75 1,250.66 1,595.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 335.90 291.56 332.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 533.89 326.67 451.68 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.20 -115.28 -41.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 243.06 219.33 208.86 Depreciation 50.20 46.62 38.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 590.66 459.55 507.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.24 22.21 98.70 Other Income 27.95 38.50 20.94 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.19 60.71 119.64 Interest 60.26 52.56 45.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.93 8.15 73.94 Exceptional Items -0.61 -1.93 20.95 P/L Before Tax 103.32 6.22 94.89 Tax 36.74 3.31 29.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.58 2.91 65.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.58 2.91 65.71 Minority Interest -2.31 -1.90 -2.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.38 -0.99 -3.47 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.89 0.02 59.94 Equity Share Capital 61.38 61.38 61.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 Diluted EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 Diluted EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 26, 2018 01:48 pm