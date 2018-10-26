Raymond Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,847.75 crore, Up 15.81% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,847.75 1,250.66 1,595.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,847.75 1,250.66 1,595.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 335.90 291.56 332.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 533.89 326.67 451.68 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -42.20 -115.28 -41.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 243.06 219.33 208.86 Depreciation 50.20 46.62 38.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 590.66 459.55 507.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.24 22.21 98.70 Other Income 27.95 38.50 20.94 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.19 60.71 119.64 Interest 60.26 52.56 45.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.93 8.15 73.94 Exceptional Items -0.61 -1.93 20.95 P/L Before Tax 103.32 6.22 94.89 Tax 36.74 3.31 29.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.58 2.91 65.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.58 2.91 65.71 Minority Interest -2.31 -1.90 -2.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.38 -0.99 -3.47 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.89 0.02 59.94 Equity Share Capital 61.38 61.38 61.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 Diluted EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 Diluted EPS 10.25 -- 9.76 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited