Raymond Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,958.10 crore, up 43.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,958.10 crore in March 2022 up 43.38% from Rs. 1,365.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.31 crore in March 2022 up 366.45% from Rs. 56.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.04 crore in March 2022 up 82.05% from Rs. 196.67 crore in March 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 39.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.48 in March 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 772.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)