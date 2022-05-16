 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,958.10 crore, up 43.38% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,958.10 crore in March 2022 up 43.38% from Rs. 1,365.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.31 crore in March 2022 up 366.45% from Rs. 56.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.04 crore in March 2022 up 82.05% from Rs. 196.67 crore in March 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 39.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.48 in March 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 772.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Raymond
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,958.10 1,843.39 1,365.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,958.10 1,843.39 1,365.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 339.57 312.96 282.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 440.56 442.10 244.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -112.77 -54.29 26.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 246.95 226.53 179.61
Depreciation 59.10 59.74 70.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 759.39 640.79 477.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.30 215.56 84.16
Other Income 73.64 27.49 41.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.94 243.05 125.95
Interest 57.32 57.20 60.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 241.62 185.85 65.14
Exceptional Items -110.96 -1.58 --
P/L Before Tax 130.66 184.27 65.14
Tax -132.30 82.80 19.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 262.96 101.47 45.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 262.96 101.47 45.75
Minority Interest -1.66 -0.79 -1.91
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.01 -0.40 12.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 263.31 100.28 56.45
Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.55 15.06 8.48
Diluted EPS 39.55 15.06 8.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.55 15.06 8.48
Diluted EPS 39.55 15.06 8.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
