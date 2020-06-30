Raymond Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,278.65 crore, down 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,278.65 crore in March 2020 down 29.31% from Rs. 1,808.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.25 crore in March 2020 down 201.1% from Rs. 67.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2020 down 97.31% from Rs. 195.34 crore in March 2019.

Raymond shares closed at 287.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.15% returns over the last 6 months and -61.08% over the last 12 months.