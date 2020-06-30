Raymond Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,278.65 crore, down 29.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,278.65 crore in March 2020 down 29.31% from Rs. 1,808.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.25 crore in March 2020 down 201.1% from Rs. 67.51 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2020 down 97.31% from Rs. 195.34 crore in March 2019.
Raymond shares closed at 287.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -55.15% returns over the last 6 months and -61.08% over the last 12 months.
|Raymond
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,278.65
|1,885.43
|1,808.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,278.65
|1,885.43
|1,808.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|274.24
|322.25
|299.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|398.79
|431.56
|539.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-179.88
|88.47
|-80.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|234.08
|255.33
|233.64
|Depreciation
|84.84
|87.73
|51.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|558.38
|581.53
|650.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.80
|118.56
|115.27
|Other Income
|12.22
|19.29
|28.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-79.58
|137.85
|143.67
|Interest
|72.35
|77.82
|49.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-151.93
|60.03
|94.32
|Exceptional Items
|38.24
|--
|-0.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-113.69
|60.03
|93.40
|Tax
|-55.71
|22.47
|25.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.98
|37.56
|68.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.98
|37.56
|68.21
|Minority Interest
|0.85
|-1.55
|-0.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-11.12
|159.27
|-0.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-68.25
|195.28
|67.51
|Equity Share Capital
|64.72
|64.72
|61.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.47
|31.65
|11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-11.47
|31.56
|11.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.47
|31.65
|11.00
|Diluted EPS
|-11.47
|31.56
|11.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am