Raymond Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,771.48 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,771.48 crore in June 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 1,728.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,065.27 crore in June 2023 up 1216.77% from Rs. 80.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.65 crore in June 2023 up 7.2% from Rs. 234.74 crore in June 2022.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 160.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.15 in June 2022.

Raymond shares closed at 1,972.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.26% returns over the last 6 months and 111.65% over the last 12 months.