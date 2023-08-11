English
    Raymond Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,771.48 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,771.48 crore in June 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 1,728.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,065.27 crore in June 2023 up 1216.77% from Rs. 80.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.65 crore in June 2023 up 7.2% from Rs. 234.74 crore in June 2022.

    Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 160.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.15 in June 2022.

    Raymond shares closed at 1,972.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.26% returns over the last 6 months and 111.65% over the last 12 months.

    Raymond
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,771.482,150.181,728.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,771.482,150.181,728.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials484.57413.98387.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods310.53441.88415.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-107.05-56.26-240.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost284.31264.35242.61
    Depreciation59.7261.0158.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses602.49750.04714.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.91275.18150.08
    Other Income55.0242.0226.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.93317.20176.34
    Interest79.4764.2759.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.46252.93117.21
    Exceptional Items-9.41-93.03--
    P/L Before Tax103.05159.90117.21
    Tax26.74-23.0936.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.31182.9980.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.31182.9980.69
    Minority Interest-1.47-2.13-1.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates990.4313.491.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,065.27194.3580.90
    Equity Share Capital66.5766.5766.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS160.0129.1912.15
    Diluted EPS160.0129.1912.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS160.0129.1912.15
    Diluted EPS160.0129.1912.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

