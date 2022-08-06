Raymond Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,728.14 crore, up 109.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,728.14 crore in June 2022 up 109.29% from Rs. 825.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.90 crore in June 2022 up 151.69% from Rs. 156.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.74 crore in June 2022 up 3292.2% from Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 12.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.51 in June 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 966.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 118.00% over the last 12 months.