Raymond Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,728.14 crore, up 109.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,728.14 crore in June 2022 up 109.29% from Rs. 825.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.90 crore in June 2022 up 151.69% from Rs. 156.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.74 crore in June 2022 up 3292.2% from Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2021.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 12.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.51 in June 2021.

Raymond shares closed at 966.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.64% returns over the last 6 months and 118.00% over the last 12 months.

Raymond
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,728.14 1,958.10 825.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,728.14 1,958.10 825.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 387.30 339.57 213.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 415.95 440.56 126.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -240.38 -112.77 -147.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 242.61 246.95 193.74
Depreciation 58.40 59.10 60.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 714.18 759.39 469.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.08 225.30 -90.32
Other Income 26.26 73.64 36.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.34 298.94 -53.94
Interest 59.13 57.32 55.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.21 241.62 -108.98
Exceptional Items -- -110.96 -43.05
P/L Before Tax 117.21 130.66 -152.03
Tax 36.52 -132.30 -1.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.69 262.96 -150.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.69 262.96 -150.29
Minority Interest -1.03 -1.66 0.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.24 2.01 -6.81
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.90 263.31 -156.51
Equity Share Capital 66.57 66.57 66.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.15 39.55 -23.51
Diluted EPS 12.15 39.55 -23.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.15 39.55 -23.51
Diluted EPS 12.15 39.55 -23.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
