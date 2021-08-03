Raymond Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 825.70 crore, up 406.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.70 crore in June 2021 up 406.07% from Rs. 163.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.51 crore in June 2021 up 35.37% from Rs. 242.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2021 up 104.15% from Rs. 166.63 crore in June 2020.

Raymond shares closed at 448.45 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)