Raymond Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,435.12 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,435.12 crore in June 2019 up 14.75% from Rs. 1,250.66 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.85 crore in June 2019 down 74350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.28 crore in June 2019 up 34.43% from Rs. 107.33 crore in June 2018.
Raymond shares closed at 657.95 on July 31, 2019 (NSE)
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 06:12 pm