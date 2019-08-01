Raymond Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,435.12 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,435.12 crore in June 2019 up 14.75% from Rs. 1,250.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.85 crore in June 2019 down 74350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.28 crore in June 2019 up 34.43% from Rs. 107.33 crore in June 2018.

Raymond shares closed at 657.95 on July 31, 2019 (NSE)