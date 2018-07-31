Raymond consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,250.66 crore

Raymond has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,250.66 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Raymond has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,250.66 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,196.88 crore and net loss was Rs 7.25 crore. Raymond shares closed at 850.15 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and 7.38% over the last 12 months. Raymond Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,250.66 1,629.84 1,196.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,250.66 1,629.84 1,196.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 291.56 304.90 290.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 326.67 436.14 261.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -115.28 -101.59 -61.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 219.33 216.87 200.09 Depreciation 46.62 50.85 37.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 459.55 622.85 468.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.21 99.82 0.47 Other Income 38.50 25.28 42.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.71 125.10 43.44 Interest 52.56 48.94 43.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.15 76.16 -0.01 Exceptional Items -1.93 -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.22 76.16 -0.01 Tax 3.31 24.10 0.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.91 52.06 -0.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.91 52.06 -0.62 Minority Interest -1.90 -- -1.38 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.99 2.42 -5.25 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.02 54.48 -7.25 Equity Share Capital 61.38 61.38 61.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 Diluted EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 Diluted EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:13 pm