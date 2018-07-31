Raymond consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,250.66 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,250.66 1,629.84 1,196.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,250.66 1,629.84 1,196.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 291.56 304.90 290.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 326.67 436.14 261.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -115.28 -101.59 -61.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 219.33 216.87 200.09 Depreciation 46.62 50.85 37.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 459.55 622.85 468.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.21 99.82 0.47 Other Income 38.50 25.28 42.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.71 125.10 43.44 Interest 52.56 48.94 43.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.15 76.16 -0.01 Exceptional Items -1.93 -- -- P/L Before Tax 6.22 76.16 -0.01 Tax 3.31 24.10 0.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.91 52.06 -0.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.91 52.06 -0.62 Minority Interest -1.90 -- -1.38 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.99 2.42 -5.25 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.02 54.48 -7.25 Equity Share Capital 61.38 61.38 61.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 Diluted EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 Diluted EPS -- 8.65 -1.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited