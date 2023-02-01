 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raymond Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,168.16 crore, up 17.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raymond are:Net Sales at Rs 2,168.16 crore in December 2022 up 17.62% from Rs. 1,843.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.84 crore in December 2022 down 5.42% from Rs. 100.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.55 crore in December 2022 up 15.77% from Rs. 302.79 crore in December 2021.
Raymond EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.06 in December 2021. Raymond shares closed at 1,525.60 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.05% returns over the last 6 months and 99.15% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,168.162,168.241,843.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,168.162,168.241,843.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials423.57460.85312.96
Purchase of Traded Goods384.64587.72442.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.03-237.95-54.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost261.73255.51226.53
Depreciation57.8457.5059.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses762.01767.15640.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.34277.46215.56
Other Income31.3722.6127.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.71300.07243.05
Interest70.4663.4057.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax222.25236.67185.85
Exceptional Items-4.54-9.58-1.58
P/L Before Tax217.71227.09184.27
Tax116.0670.8782.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.65156.22101.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.65156.22101.47
Minority Interest-1.76-3.09-0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.055.73-0.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates94.84158.86100.28
Equity Share Capital66.5766.5766.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2523.8615.06
Diluted EPS14.2523.8615.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.2523.8615.06
Diluted EPS14.2523.8615.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
