Raymond Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,843.39 crore, up 48.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,843.39 crore in December 2021 up 48.25% from Rs. 1,243.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.28 crore in December 2021 up 362.33% from Rs. 21.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.79 crore in December 2021 up 92.97% from Rs. 156.91 crore in December 2020.

Raymond EPS has increased to Rs. 15.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.26 in December 2020.

Raymond shares closed at 734.65 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)