Raymond Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,243.44 crore, down 34.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,243.44 crore in December 2020 down 34.05% from Rs. 1,885.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.69 crore in December 2020 down 88.89% from Rs. 195.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.91 crore in December 2020 down 30.44% from Rs. 225.58 crore in December 2019.

Raymond EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 31.65 in December 2019.

Raymond shares closed at 344.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)