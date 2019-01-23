Raymond Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,675.16 crore, Up 12.86% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,675.16 1,847.75 1,484.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,675.16 1,847.75 1,484.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 316.73 335.90 304.01 Purchase of Traded Goods 428.76 533.89 433.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.79 -42.20 -103.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 238.79 243.06 209.51 Depreciation 48.01 50.20 42.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 564.10 590.66 538.59 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 106.56 136.24 58.57 Other Income 30.52 27.95 29.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.08 164.19 87.88 Interest 70.43 60.26 45.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.65 103.93 42.17 Exceptional Items -1.20 -0.61 -- P/L Before Tax 65.45 103.32 42.17 Tax 20.38 36.74 12.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.07 66.58 29.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.07 66.58 29.44 Minority Interest -2.39 -2.31 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.12 -1.38 1.27 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.56 62.89 30.71 Equity Share Capital 61.38 61.38 61.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.12 10.25 4.70 Diluted EPS 6.12 10.25 4.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.12 10.25 4.70 Diluted EPS 6.12 10.25 4.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited