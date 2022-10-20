Raw Edge Indust Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, up 53.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in September 2022 up 53.85% from Rs. 9.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 170.52% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2022 up 41.1% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

Raw Edge Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2021.

Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 51.35 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.84% returns over the last 6 months and 47.35% over the last 12 months.