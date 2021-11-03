Raw Edge Indust Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore, down 31.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.46 crore in September 2021 down 31.34% from Rs. 13.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021 down 136.03% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021 down 63.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2020.

Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 23.55 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.15% returns over the last 6 months and -50.24% over the last 12 months.