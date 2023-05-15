English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Raw Edge Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in March 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 152.18% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 15.62% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 42.00 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.

    Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.0911.3213.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.0911.3213.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.137.53--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.990.878.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.03-2.070.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.620.46
    Depreciation0.420.410.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.573.743.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.230.47
    Other Income-0.010.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.240.47
    Interest0.740.510.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.35-0.27-0.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.35-0.27-0.24
    Tax0.03-0.04-0.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.38-0.220.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.38-0.220.73
    Equity Share Capital10.0610.0610.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.220.73
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.220.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.220.73
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.220.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Raw Edge Indust #Raw Edge Industrial Solutions #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:52 am