Raw Edge Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in March 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 152.18% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 15.62% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.
Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 42.00 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.
|Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.09
|11.32
|13.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.09
|11.32
|13.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.13
|7.53
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.99
|0.87
|8.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.03
|-2.07
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.62
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.41
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.57
|3.74
|3.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.23
|0.47
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.24
|0.47
|Interest
|0.74
|0.51
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.27
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.27
|-0.24
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.04
|-0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|-0.22
|0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|-0.22
|0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|10.06
|10.06
|10.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.22
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.22
|0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.22
|0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.22
|0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited