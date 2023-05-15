Raw Edge Indust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore, down 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.09 crore in March 2023 down 15.73% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2023 down 152.18% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 15.62% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 42.00 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and 7.69% over the last 12 months.