Raw Edge Indust Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore, up 0.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.17 crore in March 2022 up 0.73% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 147.33% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 352.63% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Raw Edge Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 43.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 86.21% returns over the last 6 months and 47.04% over the last 12 months.