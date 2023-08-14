English
    Raw Edge Indust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 30.03% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in June 2023 down 30.03% from Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 143.11% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 73.05% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 47.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.

    Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1011.0915.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1011.0915.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.396.138.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.650.992.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.80-1.03-0.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.630.50
    Depreciation0.420.420.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.843.574.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.401.02
    Other Income0.01-0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.391.03
    Interest0.580.740.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.62-0.350.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.62-0.350.58
    Tax-0.420.030.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.380.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.380.46
    Equity Share Capital10.0610.0610.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.380.46
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.380.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.20-0.380.46
    Diluted EPS-0.20-0.380.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Raw Edge Indust #Raw Edge Industrial Solutions #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

