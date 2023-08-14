Raw Edge Indust Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, down 30.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in June 2023 down 30.03% from Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 143.11% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 73.05% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 47.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.86% over the last 12 months.