Raw Edge Indust Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore, up 84.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.86 crore in June 2022 up 84.77% from Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 up 138.76% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 88% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

Raw Edge Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2021.

Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 49.50 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.66% returns over the last 6 months and 33.96% over the last 12 months.