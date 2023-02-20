Raw Edge Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 279.64% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 33.67% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.
Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 49.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.
|Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.32
|14.55
|13.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.32
|14.55
|13.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.53
|8.63
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|1.71
|8.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.07
|-1.41
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.57
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.38
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.74
|4.03
|3.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.65
|0.53
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.65
|0.53
|Interest
|0.51
|0.60
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.06
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|0.06
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.04
|-0.11
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.17
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.17
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|10.06
|10.06
|10.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.17
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.17
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.17
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.17
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited