 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raw Edge Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 279.64% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 33.67% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.32 14.55 13.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.32 14.55 13.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.53 8.63 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.87 1.71 8.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.07 -1.41 0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.62 0.57 0.49
Depreciation 0.41 0.38 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.74 4.03 3.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.65 0.53
Other Income 0.02 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.65 0.53
Interest 0.51 0.60 0.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 0.06 0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.27 0.06 0.06
Tax -0.04 -0.11 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 0.17 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 0.17 0.12
Equity Share Capital 10.06 10.06 10.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.17 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.17 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 0.17 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.22 0.17 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited