Raw Edge Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 279.64% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 33.67% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 49.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.