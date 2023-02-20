English
    Raw Edge Indust Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raw Edge Industrial Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in December 2022 down 16.3% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 279.64% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 down 33.67% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

    Raw Edge Indust shares closed at 49.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.

    Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.3214.5513.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.3214.5513.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.538.63--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.871.718.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.07-1.410.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.570.49
    Depreciation0.410.380.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.744.033.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.650.53
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.650.53
    Interest0.510.600.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.270.060.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.270.060.06
    Tax-0.04-0.11-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.220.170.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.220.170.12
    Equity Share Capital10.0610.0610.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.170.12
    Diluted EPS-0.220.170.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.170.12
    Diluted EPS-0.220.170.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am