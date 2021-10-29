Ravindra Tradin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore, down 23.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.16 crore in September 2021 down 23.66% from Rs. 29.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021 up 64.29% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021 up 87.67% from Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 48.70 on October 28, 2021 (BSE)