Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ravindra Tradin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore, down 49.08% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Trading and Agencies are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore in September 2020 down 49.08% from Rs. 57.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2020 down 247.49% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020 down 147.82% from Rs. 9.16 crore in September 2019.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 25.55 on November 04, 2020 (BSE)

Ravindra Trading and Agencies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations29.0329.5357.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.0329.5357.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.737.4016.31
Purchase of Traded Goods10.3315.4532.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.441.150.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.910.950.97
Depreciation0.160.150.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.464.527.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.00-0.10-0.08
Other Income2.462.049.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.541.949.00
Interest2.026.474.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.56-4.534.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.56-4.534.78
Tax0.000.010.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.56-4.544.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.56-4.544.45
Equity Share Capital119.88119.88119.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.55-0.380.37
Diluted EPS-0.55-0.380.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.55-0.380.37
Diluted EPS-0.55-0.380.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ravindra Tradin #Ravindra Trading and Agencies #Results

