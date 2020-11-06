Ravindra Tradin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore, down 49.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore in September 2020 down 49.08% from Rs. 57.01 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2020 down 247.49% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020 down 147.82% from Rs. 9.16 crore in September 2019.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 25.55 on November 04, 2020 (BSE)