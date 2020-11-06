Ravindra Tradin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore, down 49.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Trading and Agencies are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.03 crore in September 2020 down 49.08% from Rs. 57.01 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2020 down 247.49% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.38 crore in September 2020 down 147.82% from Rs. 9.16 crore in September 2019.
Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 25.55 on November 04, 2020 (BSE)
|Ravindra Trading and Agencies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.03
|29.53
|57.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.03
|29.53
|57.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.73
|7.40
|16.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.33
|15.45
|32.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.44
|1.15
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.95
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.46
|4.52
|7.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.00
|-0.10
|-0.08
|Other Income
|2.46
|2.04
|9.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.54
|1.94
|9.00
|Interest
|2.02
|6.47
|4.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.56
|-4.53
|4.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.56
|-4.53
|4.78
|Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.56
|-4.54
|4.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.56
|-4.54
|4.45
|Equity Share Capital
|119.88
|119.88
|119.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.38
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.38
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.38
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.38
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am