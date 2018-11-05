Ravindra Tradin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, up 119.87% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in September 2018 up 119.87% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in September 2018 up 422.42% from Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in September 2018 up 353.16% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2017.

Ravindra Tradin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2017.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 42.80 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 40.33% returns over the last 6 months and 15.68% over the last 12 months.