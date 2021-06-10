Ravindra Tradin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, down 87.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in March 2021 down 87.4% from Rs. 235.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021 up 115.47% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021 down 86.35% from Rs. 28.27 crore in March 2020.

Ravindra Tradin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 35.05 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and 28.15% over the last 12 months.