Ravindra Tradin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore, down 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.84 crore in June 2021 down 39.6% from Rs. 29.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021 up 115.9% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2021 up 17.7% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2020.

Ravindra Tradin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2020.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 52.55 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.44% returns over the last 6 months and 112.75% over the last 12 months.