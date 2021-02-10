Ravindra Tradin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore, down 20.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.66 crore in December 2020 down 20.4% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 down 90.18% from Rs. 3.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2020 down 57.83% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2019.

Ravindra Tradin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2019.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 34.70 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.49% returns over the last 6 months and 11.58% over the last 12 months.