Ravindra Tradin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.69 crore, up 1273.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.69 crore in December 2018 up 1273.7% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2018 down 10.76% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in December 2018 up 422.97% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2017.

Ravindra Tradin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2017.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 31.35 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)