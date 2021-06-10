MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ravindra Tradin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.85 crore, down 80.28% Y-o-Y

June 10, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ravindra Trading and Agencies are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.85 crore in March 2021 down 80.28% from Rs. 450.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021 down 32.47% from Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021 down 84.95% from Rs. 64.04 crore in March 2020.

Ravindra Tradin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2020.

Close

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 35.05 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and 28.15% over the last 12 months.

Ravindra Trading and Agencies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations88.8563.80450.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations88.8563.80450.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.7218.2020.40
Purchase of Traded Goods48.8924.84379.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----1.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.080.811.21
Depreciation3.091.911.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.5011.0440.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.577.008.82
Other Income4.983.0053.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5510.0062.30
Interest7.526.9114.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.973.0948.10
Exceptional Items-----28.03
P/L Before Tax-0.973.0920.07
Tax-15.91-0.05-2.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.943.1422.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.943.1422.14
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.08-0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.943.2222.12
Equity Share Capital119.88119.88119.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.260.271.87
Diluted EPS1.260.271.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.260.271.87
Diluted EPS1.260.271.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Ravindra Tradin #Ravindra Trading and Agencies #Results
first published: Jun 10, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey