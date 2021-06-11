Ravindra Tradin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.85 crore, down 80.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.85 crore in March 2021 down 80.28% from Rs. 450.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2021 down 32.47% from Rs. 22.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2021 down 84.95% from Rs. 64.04 crore in March 2020.

Ravindra Tradin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2020.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 34.85 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 34.04% over the last 12 months.