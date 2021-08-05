Ravindra Tradin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.41 crore, up 106.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.41 crore in June 2021 up 106.03% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2021 up 47.22% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2021 down 65.19% from Rs. 12.67 crore in June 2020.

Ravindra Tradin shares closed at 50.05 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)