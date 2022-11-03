Ravindra Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 91.11% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.97 2.46 22.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.97 2.46 22.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.95 1.47 18.42 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.29 1.31 0.90 Depreciation 0.52 0.16 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.73 2.30 4.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.52 -2.78 -1.81 Other Income 14.18 3.88 1.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.66 1.11 -0.68 Interest 0.48 0.14 1.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.17 0.96 -2.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 11.17 0.96 -2.35 Tax -0.01 -0.07 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.19 1.03 -2.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.19 1.03 -2.34 Equity Share Capital 134.48 134.48 134.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.83 0.08 -0.17 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.08 -0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.83 0.08 -0.17 Diluted EPS 0.83 0.08 -0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited