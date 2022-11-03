Ravindra Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 91.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 91.11% from Rs. 22.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in September 2022 up 577.43% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in September 2022 up 2355.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.
|Ravindra Energy shares closed at 65.00 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and 38.15% over the last 12 months.
|Ravindra Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|2.46
|22.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|2.46
|22.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.95
|1.47
|18.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.29
|1.31
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.73
|2.30
|4.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.52
|-2.78
|-1.81
|Other Income
|14.18
|3.88
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.66
|1.11
|-0.68
|Interest
|0.48
|0.14
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.17
|0.96
|-2.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.17
|0.96
|-2.35
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.07
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.19
|1.03
|-2.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.19
|1.03
|-2.34
|Equity Share Capital
|134.48
|134.48
|134.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.08
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.08
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.08
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.08
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited