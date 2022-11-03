 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravindra Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 91.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 91.11% from Rs. 22.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in September 2022 up 577.43% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in September 2022 up 2355.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.
Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021. Ravindra Energy shares closed at 65.00 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and 38.15% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.972.4622.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.972.4622.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.951.4718.42
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.291.310.90
Depreciation0.520.160.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.732.304.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.52-2.78-1.81
Other Income14.183.881.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.661.11-0.68
Interest0.480.141.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.170.96-2.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.170.96-2.35
Tax-0.01-0.07-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.191.03-2.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.191.03-2.34
Equity Share Capital134.48134.48134.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.830.08-0.17
Diluted EPS0.830.08-0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.830.08-0.17
Diluted EPS0.830.08-0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
