Ravindra Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 91.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 91.11% from Rs. 22.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.19 crore in September 2022 up 577.43% from Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.18 crore in September 2022 up 2355.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Ravindra Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.