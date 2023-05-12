Ravindra Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore, up 108.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore in March 2023 up 108.29% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2023 up 95.45% from Rs. 183.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2023 up 95.84% from Rs. 185.26 crore in March 2022.

Ravindra Energy shares closed at 43.50 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.38% over the last 12 months.