    Ravindra Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore, up 108.29% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore in March 2023 up 108.29% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2023 up 95.45% from Rs. 183.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2023 up 95.84% from Rs. 185.26 crore in March 2022.

    Ravindra Energy shares closed at 43.50 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.38% over the last 12 months.

    Ravindra Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.521.2710.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.521.2710.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.160.658.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.321.27
    Depreciation0.410.370.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----143.11
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.942.5745.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.44-3.64-187.90
    Other Income13.334.242.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.110.61-185.41
    Interest0.260.310.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.370.29-185.66
    Exceptional Items----2.50
    P/L Before Tax-8.370.29-183.16
    Tax-0.02-0.070.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.340.37-183.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.340.37-183.27
    Equity Share Capital137.68134.48134.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.620.03-13.65
    Diluted EPS-0.620.03-13.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.620.03-13.65
    Diluted EPS-0.620.03-13.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 02:44 pm