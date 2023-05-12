Ravindra Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore, up 108.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ravindra Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.52 crore in March 2023 up 108.29% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2023 up 95.45% from Rs. 183.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2023 up 95.84% from Rs. 185.26 crore in March 2022.
Ravindra Energy shares closed at 43.50 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.38% over the last 12 months.
|Ravindra Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.52
|1.27
|10.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.52
|1.27
|10.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.16
|0.65
|8.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.32
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.37
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|143.11
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.94
|2.57
|45.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.44
|-3.64
|-187.90
|Other Income
|13.33
|4.24
|2.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.11
|0.61
|-185.41
|Interest
|0.26
|0.31
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.37
|0.29
|-185.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.37
|0.29
|-183.16
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.07
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.34
|0.37
|-183.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.34
|0.37
|-183.27
|Equity Share Capital
|137.68
|134.48
|134.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.03
|-13.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.03
|-13.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.03
|-13.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.03
|-13.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited